Onlookers will be green with envy when they get a whiff of this spicy strain with crisp, minty undertones. Even your palate will do a double take when a final punch of diesel rounds out this cocktail of flavors. A few puffs in and you may find yourself deep into a joyful giggle fit. --- Feelings: Giggly, Upbeat, Laidback Flavor: Peppery, Minty, Gassy Usage: Celebrating, Laughing, Vibing
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.