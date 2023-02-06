Onlookers will be green with envy when they get a whiff of this spicy strain with crisp, minty undertones. Even your palate will do a double take when a final punch of diesel rounds out this cocktail of flavors. A few puffs in and you may find yourself deep into a joyful giggle fit.

---

Feelings: Giggly, Upbeat, Laidback

Flavor: Peppery, Minty, Gassy

Usage: Celebrating, Laughing, Vibing

