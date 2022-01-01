About this product
If Jealousy Mints had a motto it would be: Refresh, reset, rejuvenate. This sweet treat of a strain offers bright and uplifting head effects while the tension melts from every inch of your body. You’ll feel as though you just left an aromatherapy massage as you inhale the minty flavor with notes of lemon and earth.
Feelings: Euphoric, Relaxed, Peaceful
Flavor: Mint Candy, Citrus, Sweet
Usage: Unwinding, Hanging Out, Listening to Music
About this brand
Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.
