When you feel tight, in your muscles or in your mind, itʼs time for Jelly Fish. Delivering relaxation, calm, and relief, this Glass House Farms-exclusive strain was designed to produce a rare balance of both familiar and up-and-coming cannabinoids, imparting only a barely-there high. With just enough THC to get things going, Jelly Fish marries a substantial serving of CBD with the uncommon cannabinoids CBC and CBG, all working in harmony to help you loosen, rebalance, and untie 'til you're just right. --- Feelings: Non-Psychoactive, Chill, Relaxed, Smooth Flavor: Floral, Earthy, Sweet Usage: Post-Workout, De-stress, Relax, Recover
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.