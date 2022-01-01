About this product
Like a happy hour cocktail in weed form, Jetlato Crashers gives your day a smooth landing with a gas-forward aroma. Despite what the name may imply, this indica leaning strain gently pushes your worries to the side to reveal a happy yet chill disposition. So grab your fuzzy slippers, queue up your favorite show, and enjoy the floral meets diesel flavor of this new must-try cultivar.
Feelings: Soothed, Relaxed, Happy
Flavor: Diesel, Lavender, Candy
Usage: Pain Relief, Busting Stress, Post-work Smoke
About this brand
Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.
