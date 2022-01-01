Like a happy hour cocktail in weed form, Jetlato Crashers gives your day a smooth landing with a gas-forward aroma. Despite what the name may imply, this indica leaning strain gently pushes your worries to the side to reveal a happy yet chill disposition. So grab your fuzzy slippers, queue up your favorite show, and enjoy the floral meets diesel flavor of this new must-try cultivar.



Feelings: Soothed, Relaxed, Happy

Flavor: Diesel, Lavender, Candy

Usage: Pain Relief, Busting Stress, Post-work Smoke