Whether you’re with that special someone, enjoying a solo sesh, or chilling with friends, Krypto Chronic is all about deepening your connections. This juicy yet creamy strain stimulates your senses and allows you to open your heart and mind in ways you never thought possible. No matter what you discover about yourself or others, it’s hard to be anything but blissful with this strain.

---

Feelings: Stimulated, Joyful, Passionate

Flavor: Vanilla, Tropical Fruit, Fuel

Usage: Date Night, Bubble Bath, Relaxing