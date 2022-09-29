About this product
Whether you’re with that special someone, enjoying a solo sesh, or chilling with friends, Krypto Chronic is all about deepening your connections. This juicy yet creamy strain stimulates your senses and allows you to open your heart and mind in ways you never thought possible. No matter what you discover about yourself or others, it’s hard to be anything but blissful with this strain.
---
Feelings: Stimulated, Joyful, Passionate
Flavor: Vanilla, Tropical Fruit, Fuel
Usage: Date Night, Bubble Bath, Relaxing
---
About this brand
Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.
State License(s)
CCL18-0003034
CCL18-0000512