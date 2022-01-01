Prepare to get swept away to a magical place of calm with this potent indica strain. Whether you’re dealing with sore muscles or simply unwinding for the day, the piney meets fruity aroma is reminiscent of a misty spring morning along the coast — refreshing yet absolutely peaceful. Your thoughts will slowly drift by with a meditative focus as your muscles unwind and you slowly sink into the couch good.



Feelings: Thoughtful, Zen, Relaxed

Flavor: Pine Forest, Berries, Hash

Usage: Nightcap, Pain Management, Relaxing

