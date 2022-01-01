About this product
Prepare to get swept away to a magical place of calm with this potent indica strain. Whether you’re dealing with sore muscles or simply unwinding for the day, the piney meets fruity aroma is reminiscent of a misty spring morning along the coast — refreshing yet absolutely peaceful. Your thoughts will slowly drift by with a meditative focus as your muscles unwind and you slowly sink into the couch good.
Feelings: Thoughtful, Zen, Relaxed
Flavor: Pine Forest, Berries, Hash
Usage: Nightcap, Pain Management, Relaxing
Feelings: Thoughtful, Zen, Relaxed
Flavor: Pine Forest, Berries, Hash
Usage: Nightcap, Pain Management, Relaxing
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.