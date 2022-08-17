About this product
Whatever you like to do to get your calm on, make sure to add this indica-dominant cultivar to your relaxation ritual. With effects ranging from seriously soothed to endlessly elated, it's the perfect recipe for a night of leisure. Just let the taste of lavender and mint cookies sweep you off your feet and take you to your happy place.
Feelings: Relaxed, Sleepy, Happy
Flavor: Floral, Minty, Sweet
Usage: Unwinding, Stress Relief, Self-Care
About this brand
Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.
State License(s)
CCL18-0003034
CCL18-0000512