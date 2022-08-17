Whatever you like to do to get your calm on, make sure to add this indica-dominant cultivar to your relaxation ritual. With effects ranging from seriously soothed to endlessly elated, it's the perfect recipe for a night of leisure. Just let the taste of lavender and mint cookies sweep you off your feet and take you to your happy place.



Feelings: Relaxed, Sleepy, Happy



Flavor: Floral, Minty, Sweet



Usage: Unwinding, Stress Relief, Self-Care