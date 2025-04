Picture this: a rainy night in Los Angeles with records playing in the background and a steaming mug of peppermint tea in your hand. LA Noir is a sensual yet funky strain that pairs perfectly with a chill night at home. Plus, the terpene-rich mix of caryophyllene, humulene, and limonene creates a multi-faceted experience that calms, soothes, and uplifts.

Feelings: Relaxed, Drowsy, Carefree

Flavor: Gas, Pine, Earth

Usage: Unwinding, Stress Relief, Self-Care

Terpene Spotlight: Caryophyllene, Humulene, Limonene

