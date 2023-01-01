An elite hybrid strain, these all-star nugs will wow your taste buds with funky fruit flavors and a refreshingly minty finish. You’ll marvel at the effects as joy washes over you with each puff until your body is buzzing with energy. No matter what kind of day you’ve had, you can’t help but feel like a champion with Larry Bird in your stash. — Feelings: Uplifted, Dynamic, Relaxed Flavor: Skunky Citrus, Sweet Berry, Mint Usage: Hanging Out with Friends, Weekend Activities, Mood Boost
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.