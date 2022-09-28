Each sticky bud of Lemon Glaze invites you to get snuggly, no matter where you are. Whether you’re cozied up on the couch, indulging in a bubble bath, or nestled under your covers, this strain is all about self-care. So go ahead and treat yourself to this zesty strain with a creamy finish for some well-deserved rest and relaxation.



Feelings: Sleepy, Cozy, Comforted

Flavor: Vanilla, Citrus, Baked Goods

Usage: R&R, Sleeping, Couch Crashing