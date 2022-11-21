About this product
Each sticky bud of Lemon Glaze invites you to get snuggly, no matter where you are. Whether you’re cozied up on the couch, indulging in a bubble bath, or nestled under your covers, this strain is all about self-care. So go ahead and treat yourself to this zesty strain with a creamy finish for some well-deserved rest and relaxation.
---
Feelings: Sleepy, Cozy, Comforted
Flavor: Vanilla, Citrus, Baked Goods
Usage: R&R, Sleeping, Couch Crashing
---
About this brand
Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.
State License(s)
CCL18-0003034
CCL18-0000512