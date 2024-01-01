Lilac Diesel [.7g 5pk]

Imagine yourself walking through a field of fresh flowers, sipping on vanilla milkshake—add a cherry on top and splash of gas and you’ve got Lilac Diesel. With a complex lineage of crowd-pleasing strains like Silver Lemon Haze, Forbidden Fruit, NY Cherry Pie, and Citral Glue, you can’t help but fall in love with this sativa-leaning cultivar. Like a dessert for your body and mind, you’ll discover sweet, creamy, and fruity flavors that bring a creative, energetic high, balanced out by just enough funk to leave you feeling grounded. Good for day or night, you’ll want to add this strain to your daily rotation.
Feelings:  Uplifted, Focused, Energized
Flavor:  Fresh Flowers, Jelly-filled Donut, Gas
Usage:  Puff and Paint, Energy Boost, Playing Video Games
Top Terpenes: Terpinolene, Caryophyllene, Ocimene

Bred by Ethos Genetics, Lilac Diesel crosses numerous genetics to bring an entirely new strain to the market. A Silver Lemon Haze x Forbidden Fruit is crossed with NYC Cherry Pie and Citral Glue to bring out this flavorful chemy strain. Big buds have a complex terpene profile, including notes of citrus, sweet berries, earthy pine, and chem. Lilac Diesel is a great afternoon strain for a lackadaisical adventure.

Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.

Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.

