Set your soul on fire while releasing tension with this potent combination of raw flower and sticky-icky sauce. Starting with a base of floral yet gassy Lilac Diesel flower, you’ll discover an upbeat attitude fit for nearly any time of day. Then, the addition of euphoria-inducing Mac 1 and stress-busting Hellfire live resin ignites your inner flame for a carefree finish. You’ll feel ready to tackle your to-do list, catch up with friends, or dance like no one is watching.



Blend: Lilac Diesel Herb x (Mac 1 x Hellfire Live Resin)

Feelings: Uplifting, Euphoric, Soothing

Flavor: Floral, Diesel, Earthy

Usage: Socializing, Mood Boost, Dance Party