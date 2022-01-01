About this product
Set your soul on fire while releasing tension with this potent combination of raw flower and sticky-icky sauce. Starting with a base of floral yet gassy Lilac Diesel flower, you’ll discover an upbeat attitude fit for nearly any time of day. Then, the addition of euphoria-inducing Mac 1 and stress-busting Hellfire live resin ignites your inner flame for a carefree finish. You’ll feel ready to tackle your to-do list, catch up with friends, or dance like no one is watching.
Blend: Lilac Diesel Herb x (Mac 1 x Hellfire Live Resin)
Feelings: Uplifting, Euphoric, Soothing
Flavor: Floral, Diesel, Earthy
Usage: Socializing, Mood Boost, Dance Party
About this brand
Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.
