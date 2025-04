Hit pause with a sweet, sophisticated preroll that muddles lavender, lilac, and candy with a blend of fuel and funk. Lilac Jelly is a nod to simpler, more playful times where you can feel free to just be yourself. It’s cheerful and exuberant with a calm and relaxed finish.

---

Blend: Lilac Diesel Herb x Hella Jelly SPM

Feelings: Perky, Happy, Social

Flavor: Candy, Flowers, Diesel

Usage: Stress Relief, Hanging with Friends, Mood Boost

