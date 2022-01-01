Something about this infused pre-roll just makes you feel like you’re soaking in a sunny spring day. The revitalizing effects and delicately floral taste instantly transport you to a flower-filled meadow with a sweet breeze tickling your face. Spark this up anytime you need a mental vaycay or just need a mood boost.



Blend: Sugar Tarts Herb x Lilac Diesel Sauce

Feelings: Upbeat, Energized, Carefree

Flavor: Fresh Flowers, Jam-covered Biscuit, Funk

Usage: Living in the Moment, Busting Stress, Creating