Something about this infused pre-roll just makes you feel like you’re soaking in a sunny spring day. The revitalizing effects and delicately floral taste instantly transport you to a flower-filled meadow with a sweet breeze tickling your face. Spark this up anytime you need a mental vaycay or just need a mood boost.
Blend: Sugar Tarts Herb x Lilac Diesel Sauce
Feelings: Upbeat, Energized, Carefree
Flavor: Fresh Flowers, Jam-covered Biscuit, Funk
Usage: Living in the Moment, Busting Stress, Creating
Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.
