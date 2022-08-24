About this product
Grown by Capulator in Colorado, this well-balanced cross between Alien Cookies and Miracle 15 is an instant everyday staple for the busy cannabis connoisseur. No matter what time of day, these frost-covered nugs deliver a clear-headed, easygoing high with an upbeat yet creative kick. A treat for all of your senses, expect to grind up some seriously sticky buds covered in milky trichomes, only to be met with a funky smooth smoke and creamy cherry undertones.
Feelings: Focused, Clear-headed, Uplifting
Flavor: Tart Cherry, Fresh Earth, Creamy
Usage: Making a Masterpiece, Socializing, Brainstorming
Top Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Linalool
No product reviews
About this brand
Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.
State License(s)
CCL18-0003034
CCL18-0000512