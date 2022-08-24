Grown by Capulator in Colorado, this well-balanced cross between Alien Cookies and Miracle 15 is an instant everyday staple for the busy cannabis connoisseur. No matter what time of day, these frost-covered nugs deliver a clear-headed, easygoing high with an upbeat yet creative kick. A treat for all of your senses, expect to grind up some seriously sticky buds covered in milky trichomes, only to be met with a funky smooth smoke and creamy cherry undertones.



Feelings: Focused, Clear-headed, Uplifting



Flavor: Tart Cherry, Fresh Earth, Creamy



Usage: Making a Masterpiece, Socializing, Brainstorming



Top Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Linalool