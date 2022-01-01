About this product
Sweet like the Parisian treat, this fruit-forward pre-roll is more than just a joint — it’s an experience. You’ll be grinning from ear to ear as the stress lifts off your shoulders and the well-balanced effects usher in a positive mood. With a euphoria that lasts all night long, Macaroonz is perfect for relaxing at home, chilling with friends, or indulging in whatever makes you feel good.
Blend: Mac 1 Herb x Runtz Live Resin
Feelings: Euphoric, Relaxed, Balanced
Flavor: Smooth, Fruit Candy, Funk
Usage: Unwinding, Chill Night In, Hanging Out
About this brand
Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.
