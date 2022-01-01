Sweet like the Parisian treat, this fruit-forward pre-roll is more than just a joint — it’s an experience. You’ll be grinning from ear to ear as the stress lifts off your shoulders and the well-balanced effects usher in a positive mood. With a euphoria that lasts all night long, Macaroonz is perfect for relaxing at home, chilling with friends, or indulging in whatever makes you feel good.



Blend: Mac 1 Herb x Runtz Live Resin

Feelings: Euphoric, Relaxed, Balanced

Flavor: Smooth, Fruit Candy, Funk

Usage: Unwinding, Chill Night In, Hanging Out