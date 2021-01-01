Mach 10 [Infused 5 Pack] GHF x FIELD
About this product
Give your brain a hypersonic boost with this blend of Hellfire flower and Mac 1 sauce. This well-balanced combo starts with a burst of energy and gives way to a soothing finish, making it the ideal companion for anything creative or calming. And with notes of vanilla, lemon zest, and funk, it’s easy to get inspired by Mach 10.
Blend: Hellfire Herb & Mac 1 Live Resin
Feelings: Upbeat, Cerebral, Chill
Flavor: Whipped Cream, Citrus, Funk
Usage: Making a Masterpiece, Meditating, Pick-me-up
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!