Give your brain a hypersonic boost with this blend of Hellfire flower and Mac 1 sauce. This well-balanced combo starts with a burst of energy and gives way to a soothing finish, making it the ideal companion for anything creative or calming. And with notes of vanilla, lemon zest, and funk, it’s easy to get inspired by Mach 10.



Blend: Hellfire Herb & Mac 1 Live Resin

Feelings: Upbeat, Cerebral, Chill

Flavor: Whipped Cream, Citrus, Funk

Usage: Making a Masterpiece, Meditating, Pick-me-up