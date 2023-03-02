We are gathered here today to lay to rest your stress and tension. After this gang of funky fresh terpenes hits your palate, prepare to release your woes and usher in a creative euphoria. This strain is a true celebration of sativa-dominant effects, perfect for grabbing a casual dinner with friends or relaxing at home with a good book. --- Feelings: Elated, Relaxed, Creative Flavor: Menthol, Garlic, Citrus Usage: Chill Night Out, Chill Evening at Home, Chill Daytime Adventure
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.