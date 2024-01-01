We are gathered here today to lay to rest your stress and tension. After this gang of funky fresh terpenes hits your palate, prepare to release your woes and usher in a creative euphoria. This strain is a true celebration of sativa-dominant effects, perfect for a day of adventure, showing off your best Godfather impression, or getting creative with some friends.

Feelings: Elated, Relaxed, Creative

Flavor: Menthol, Garlic, Citrus

Usage: Stress Relief, Springtime Hikes, Sunday Brunch

