Mafia Funeral [7g Farm Packs]

by Glass House Farms
HybridTHC 26%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

We are gathered here today to lay to rest your stress and tension. After this gang of funky fresh terpenes hits your palate, prepare to release your woes and usher in a creative euphoria. This strain is a true celebration of sativa-dominant effects, perfect for grabbing a casual dinner with friends or relaxing at home with a good book.
---
Feelings: Elated, Relaxed, Creative
Flavor: Menthol, Garlic, Citrus
Usage: Chill Night Out, Chill Evening at Home, Chill Daytime Adventure

About this strain

Mafia Funeral is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Falcon 9 and Menthol. This strain from Compound Genetics is a potent and flavorful bud that will send you to a blissful state of relaxation and euphoria. Mafia Funeral has dark green buds with purple hues and orange hairs, covered in frosty trichomes. Mafia Funeral is 20-25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Mafia Funeral effects include happy, relaxed, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Mafia Funeral when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and depression. Bred by Compound Genetics, Mafia Funeral features flavors like menthol, garlic, and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which gives it a spicy and fuel-like aroma. The average price of Mafia Funeral typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. This strain is a rare and exclusive find in the market, so if you come across it, don’t hesitate to try it out. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mafia Funeral, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Glass House Farms
Glass House Farms
Shop products
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.

Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.

License(s)

  • CA, US: CCL18-0003034
  • CA, US: CCL18-0000512
