About this product
Sometimes one word says it all. And in this case, Mango perfectly describes this tropical sweet treat. Bursting with the flavor and aroma of summer-ripe mangos, it won’t be long before you start to feel a sunny disposition start to creep in. First, you’ll feel a euphoric head high that slowly gives way to a carefree, vacation-ready mood.
Feelings: Euphoric, Happy, Carefree
Flavor: Juicy Mango, Sweet, Earthy
Usage: Beach Day, Mood Boost, Socializing
Lineage: KC 33 x Afghani
About this brand
Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.
