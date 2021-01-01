About this product

Sometimes one word says it all. And in this case, Mango perfectly describes this tropical sweet treat. Bursting with the flavor and aroma of summer-ripe mangos, it won’t be long before you start to feel a sunny disposition start to creep in. First, you’ll feel a euphoric head high that slowly gives way to a carefree, vacation-ready mood.



Feelings: Euphoric, Happy, Carefree

Flavor: Juicy Mango, Sweet, Earthy

Usage: Beach Day, Mood Boost, Socializing

Lineage: KC 33 x Afghani