Refreshingly sweet and covered in frosty kief, these sticky nugs brighten any day with their lively effects. Almost instantly, you’ll feel a smile stretching across your face and a euphoric energy takes hold of your mind. It’s the sort of mentality you need to go for a hike, sip a beverage on the beach, or chill with friends.

---

Feelings: Buzzed, Energetic, Joyful

Flavor: Tropical Fruits, Mint, Gas

Usage: Midday Mood Boost, Socializing, Outdoor Activities

Show more