About this product
Refreshingly sweet and covered in frosty kief, these sticky nugs brighten any day with their lively effects. Almost instantly, you’ll feel a smile stretching across your face and a euphoric energy takes hold of your mind. It’s the sort of mentality you need to go for a hike, sip a beverage on the beach, or chill with friends.
---
Feelings: Buzzed, Energetic, Joyful
Flavor: Tropical Fruits, Mint, Gas
Usage: Midday Mood Boost, Socializing, Outdoor Activities
---
Feelings: Buzzed, Energetic, Joyful
Flavor: Tropical Fruits, Mint, Gas
Usage: Midday Mood Boost, Socializing, Outdoor Activities
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.
State License(s)
CCL18-0003034
CCL18-0000512