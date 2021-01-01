About this product

Get totally toasty with these rare frosty buds from our Casitas farm. With the taste of sweet vanilla, earthy honey, and savory nuts, it’s a true delight for the palate and the senses. It offers a well-balanced high that starts out upbeat and positive and gradually builds to an all-over relaxed body high that will leave ready to cozy up by the fire with a s’more.



Feelings: Stoney, Uplifted, Relaxed

Flavor: Vanilla Ice Cream, Honey, Roasted Nuts

Usage: Aches & Pains, Meditation, Naptime