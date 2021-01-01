About this product
Get totally toasty with these rare frosty buds from our Casitas farm. With the taste of sweet vanilla, earthy honey, and savory nuts, it’s a true delight for the palate and the senses. It offers a well-balanced high that starts out upbeat and positive and gradually builds to an all-over relaxed body high that will leave ready to cozy up by the fire with a s’more.
Feelings: Stoney, Uplifted, Relaxed
Flavor: Vanilla Ice Cream, Honey, Roasted Nuts
Usage: Aches & Pains, Meditation, Naptime
Feelings: Stoney, Uplifted, Relaxed
Flavor: Vanilla Ice Cream, Honey, Roasted Nuts
Usage: Aches & Pains, Meditation, Naptime
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.