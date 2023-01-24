Life is all about the little things. Whether it’s the sun on your face or the way the breeze brushes past your skin, this tropical strain helps you soak in all of the little pleasures surrounding you. Its sweet aroma and creamy flavor awaken your inner happy place and release stress in an instant like you’re on a permanent vacation.

—

Feelings: Buzzed, Calm, Happy

Flavor: Pineapple, Lavender, Butter

Usage: Vacation, Unwinding, Staying Present