About this product
Life is all about the little things. Whether it’s the sun on your face or the way the breeze brushes past your skin, this tropical strain helps you soak in all of the little pleasures surrounding you. Its sweet aroma and creamy flavor awaken your inner happy place and release stress in an instant like you’re on a permanent vacation.
—
Feelings: Buzzed, Calm, Happy
Flavor: Pineapple, Lavender, Butter
Usage: Vacation, Unwinding, Staying Present
—
About this brand
Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.
State License(s)
CCL18-0003034
CCL18-0000512