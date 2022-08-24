Powerfully potent in both flavor and effects, you’ll be flying high once you spark up a bowl of Mighty OG. At the start of your high, you’ll cruise into an uplifted state of mind before drifting into a soothed stillness. So just kick up your feet and enjoy the taste of bright citrus and crisp pine.



Feelings: Balanced, Cerebral, Soothed



Flavor: Citrus, Pine Trees, Earth



Usage: Eating, Journaling, Relaxing