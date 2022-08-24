About this product
Powerfully potent in both flavor and effects, you’ll be flying high once you spark up a bowl of Mighty OG. At the start of your high, you’ll cruise into an uplifted state of mind before drifting into a soothed stillness. So just kick up your feet and enjoy the taste of bright citrus and crisp pine.
Feelings: Balanced, Cerebral, Soothed
Flavor: Citrus, Pine Trees, Earth
Usage: Eating, Journaling, Relaxing
About this brand
Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.
State License(s)
CCL18-0003034
CCL18-0000512