Treat yourself to a potent pre-roll with the creamy taste of vanilla gelato and dark chocolate shavings. Perfect for any sweet tooth, Milk & Cookies' dessert-like flavor makes you feel right at home, allowing you to relax into the present moment. As you sink into the couch, you’ll be able to laugh off any stress and ease into a night well-deserved you time.
Blend: Cereal Milk Herb x Slurty 3 Live Resin
Feelings: Relaxed, Joyful, Comforted
Flavor: Sweet Cream, Bakery, Diesel
Usage: Couch Crashing, Nighttime Sesh, Self Care Sunday
Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.
CCL18-0003034
CCL18-0000512