Treat yourself to a potent pre-roll with the creamy taste of vanilla gelato and dark chocolate shavings. Perfect for any sweet tooth, Milk & Cookies' dessert-like flavor makes you feel right at home, allowing you to relax into the present moment. As you sink into the couch, you’ll be able to laugh off any stress and ease into a night well-deserved you time.

---

Blend: Cereal Milk Herb x Slurty 3 Live Resin

Feelings: Relaxed, Joyful, Comforted

Flavor: Sweet Cream, Bakery, Diesel

Usage: Couch Crashing, Nighttime Sesh, Self Care Sunday