When you can’t choose between sweet and savory, that’s where Modified Grapes comes in. Its fruity aroma and deeply funky flavor intermingle to create a sensory adventure for your palate to enjoy. Meanwhile, your mind and body will delight in the ultra-relaxing effects that help prepare you for a night of well-earned rest. Go for this strain at the end of a long day or whenever you need to quiet your mind.

---

Feelings: Drowsy, Euphoric, Soothed

Flavor: Grape, Garlic, Diesel

Usage: Nightcap, Post-Work Puffs, Chill Night At Home