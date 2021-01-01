About this product
A delight for all of your senses, Monkey Mac effortlessly blends GG4’s bright diesel aroma with Mac 1’s creamy fruit flavors for a delicious finish. After basking in the complex terpene profile, expect to find yourself glued to the couch with a positive mental attitude. So go ahead light this one up for an evening at home, a meditation sesh, or whenever you just need to mellow out for a bit.
Blend: Mac 1 Herb x GG4 Live Resin
Feelings: Mellow, Deeply Relaxed, Uplifted
Flavor: Earthy, Cherry Milkshake, Diesel
Usage: Couch Crashing, Binge Watching, Meditation
About this brand
Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.
