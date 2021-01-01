A delight for all of your senses, Monkey Mac effortlessly blends GG4’s bright diesel aroma with Mac 1’s creamy fruit flavors for a delicious finish. After basking in the complex terpene profile, expect to find yourself glued to the couch with a positive mental attitude. So go ahead light this one up for an evening at home, a meditation sesh, or whenever you just need to mellow out for a bit.



Blend: Mac 1 Herb x GG4 Live Resin

Feelings: Mellow, Deeply Relaxed, Uplifted

Flavor: Earthy, Cherry Milkshake, Diesel

Usage: Couch Crashing, Binge Watching, Meditation

