Moody Melon offers summer vacation vibes all day with a juicy yet sharp olfactory composition of fresh-cut cantaloupe and lemon rind. Feelings of giggly joy give way to cerebral energy that slowly releases you into an ocean of calm. It’s a moody ride that nearly any kind of consumer can enjoy. --- Feelings: Joyful, Energetic, Chatty Flavor: Melon, Citrus, Herbs Usage: Midday Mood Boost, Wake & Bake, Good Vibes
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.