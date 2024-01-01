Moonlight Mints, a refreshing cannabis strain, awakens the senses with its enchanting fusion of dewy stone fruit flavors and earthy undertones. Its effects rise like a full moon, weaving a tapestry of laughter and euphoria that beckons seekers of serenity and inspiration alike. Light this strain up anytime your mood needs a major pick-me-up or you have a full social calendar.

---

Feelings: Euphoric, Giggly, Uplifted

Flavor: Plum, Earth, Mint

Usage: Going Out, Mood Boost, Chilling with Friends

