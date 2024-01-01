Moonlight Mints, a refreshing cannabis strain, awakens the senses with its enchanting fusion of dewy stone fruit flavors and earthy undertones. Its effects rise like a full moon, weaving a tapestry of laughter and euphoria that beckons seekers of serenity and inspiration alike. Light this strain up anytime your mood needs a major pick-me-up or you have a full social calendar. --- Feelings: Euphoric, Giggly, Uplifted Flavor: Plum, Earth, Mint Usage: Going Out, Mood Boost, Chilling with Friends
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.