Got nothing on your to-do list? Perfect. Morning Berry surrounds you with a comfy cloud of calm and creativity, making it ideal for one of those lazy days where time doesn’t matter. The power of earthy myrcene and herbaceous caryophyllene give this strain a super-soothing quality for maximum relaxation. --- Feelings: Relaxed, Creative, Chill Flavor: Citrus, Berry, Fresh Herbs Usage: Slow Sundays, Movie Marathon, Reading Terpene Spotlight: Myrcene, Limonene, Caryophyllene
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.