Morning Berry [.7g 5pk]

by Glass House Farms
THC —CBD —

About this product

Got nothing on your to-do list? Perfect. Morning Berry surrounds you with a comfy cloud of calm and creativity, making it ideal for one of those lazy days where time doesn’t matter. The power of earthy myrcene and herbaceous caryophyllene give this strain a super-soothing quality for maximum relaxation. 
---
Feelings: Relaxed, Creative, Chill
Flavor: Citrus, Berry, Fresh Herbs
Usage: Slow Sundays, Movie Marathon, Reading
Terpene Spotlight: Myrcene, Limonene, Caryophyllene

About this brand

Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.

Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.

