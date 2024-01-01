Got nothing on your to-do list? Perfect. Morning Berry surrounds you with a comfy cloud of calm and creativity, making it ideal for one of those lazy days where time doesn’t matter. The power of earthy myrcene and herbaceous caryophyllene give this strain a super-soothing quality for maximum relaxation.

---

Feelings: Relaxed, Creative, Chill

Flavor: Citrus, Berry, Fresh Herbs

Usage: Slow Sundays, Movie Marathon, Reading

Terpene Spotlight: Myrcene, Limonene, Caryophyllene

