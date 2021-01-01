About this product
Covered in a blanket of thrichomes, Mother’s Milk #31 offers a dreamy yet upbeat cerebral high that gives way to full-body relaxation. This well-balanced strain has its parents, Napali OG x Appalachia, to thank for its intriguing aroma of cream, herbal tea, and a whisper of gas. Nurture your mind, body, and soul and try MM#31 before a meditation sesh, journaling, or a restorative yoga class.
Feelings: Happy, Chill, Carefree
Flavor: Powdered Milk, Chamomile, Gas
Usage: Stretching, Journaling, Cooking
About this brand
Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.
