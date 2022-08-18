About this product
You know it, you love it, but you’ve never smoked an OG Kush like this before. Cultivated in partnership with legendary OG expert, Josh D, his unique take on this classic strain offers rich notes of refreshing pine, lemon and funky fuel. The long-lasting effects start in your toes, releasing any muscle tension as they travel all the way up into your mind, ushering in a sense of true happiness and peace.
Feelings: Hungry, Relaxed, Mellow
Flavor: Pine, Lemon Peel, Diesel, Black Pepper Spice
Usage: Stress Relief, Sunset Sesh, Unwinding
About this brand
Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.
State License(s)
CCL18-0003034
CCL18-0000512