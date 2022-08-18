You know it, you love it, but you’ve never smoked an OG Kush like this before. Cultivated in partnership with legendary OG expert, Josh D, his unique take on this classic strain offers rich notes of refreshing pine, lemon and funky fuel. The long-lasting effects start in your toes, releasing any muscle tension as they travel all the way up into your mind, ushering in a sense of true happiness and peace.



Feelings: Hungry, Relaxed, Mellow

Flavor: Pine, Lemon Peel, Diesel, Black Pepper Spice

Usage: Stress Relief, Sunset Sesh, Unwinding