When you want to know what it’s like to sip on a velvety glass of fresh-squeezed orange juice fresh off the farm, treat yourself to Orange Blossom. Starting with a base of buttery Mac 1 flower and infused with zesty Orange Whip concentrate, the classic sativa effects instantly uplift your mood and encourage you to bloom into the social butterfly that you are. Perfect for hitting the town, having a chill night with friends, or letting your imagination run free.



Blend: Mac 1 Herb x Orange Whip Sauce

Feelings: Euphoric, Creative, Upbeat

Flavor: Smooth, Creamy, Orange JuiceORA

Usage: Backyard Party, Hanging with Friends, Creating

