When you want to know what it’s like to sip on a velvety glass of fresh-squeezed orange juice fresh off the farm, treat yourself to Orange Blossom. Starting with a base of buttery Mac 1 flower and infused with zesty Orange Whip concentrate, the classic sativa effects instantly uplift your mood and encourage you to bloom into the social butterfly that you are. Perfect for hitting the town, having a chill night with friends, or letting your imagination run free.
Blend: Mac 1 Herb x Orange Whip Sauce
Feelings: Euphoric, Creative, Upbeat
Flavor: Smooth, Creamy, Orange Juice
Usage: Backyard Party, Hanging with Friends, Creating
Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.
