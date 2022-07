Pour up your favorite bubbly beverage and indulge in this creamy hybrid pre-roll that guarantees a good time. The zippy, citrus-forward flavor instantly brings the sunshine and takes your mind on a summery vacation. You won’t have a care in the world as your tension melts and your happiness builds with each puff.



Blend: Sugar Tarts Herb x Orange Whip Sauce



Feelings: Happy, Carefree, Go with the flow



Flavor: Mandarin, Cream, Funk



Usage: Stress relief, Chill night in, Movie marathon