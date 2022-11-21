Creamy, dreamy, summery Orange Creamsicle is a citrus confection that quickly supplies a delightful sugar-rush to the head. As delicious on the palate as you’d expect, its energy kick and mood boost are perfect for getting giggly with friends, getting things done, or getting creative. A true treat, like dessert for the senses and the mind. We just love it.

---

Feelings: Euphoric, Happy, Creative

Flavor: Orange, Vanilla, Sugar

Usage: Get happy, get things done, get outside the box

Lineage: Orange Crush x Juicy Fruit