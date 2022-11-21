About this product
Creamy, dreamy, summery Orange Creamsicle is a citrus confection that quickly supplies a delightful sugar-rush to the head. As delicious on the palate as you’d expect, its energy kick and mood boost are perfect for getting giggly with friends, getting things done, or getting creative. A true treat, like dessert for the senses and the mind. We just love it.
---
Feelings: Euphoric, Happy, Creative
Flavor: Orange, Vanilla, Sugar
Usage: Get happy, get things done, get outside the box
Lineage: Orange Crush x Juicy Fruit
---
About this brand
Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.
State License(s)
CCL18-0003034
CCL18-0000512