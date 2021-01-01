Loading…
Logo for the brand Glass House Farms

Glass House Farms

Orange Creamsicle [5 Pack]

About this product

Creamy, dreamy, summery Orange Creamsicle is a citrus confection that quickly supplies a delightful sugar-rush to the head. As delicious on the palate as you’d expect, its energy kick and mood boost are perfect for getting giggly with friends, getting things done, or getting creative. A true treat, like dessert for the senses and the mind. We just love it.

Feelings: Euphoric, Happy, Creative
Flavor: Orange, Vanilla, Sugar
Usage: Get happy, get things done, get outside the box
Lineage: Orange Crush x Juicy Fruit
