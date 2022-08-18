Created in collaboration with OG expert, Josh D, and our in-house cultivation team, we are thrilled to introduce this rare cultivar we’ve affectionately dubbed ORyan OG. Creamy, funky, and just a little citrusy, ORyan OG is a perfect specimen: Dense flowers are covered in thick, super sticky, greasy trichomes that produce diesel-like terpenes. Perfect for letting go of the stress of daily life, expect to uncover mild sedation that leaves you completely carefree.



Feelings: Relaxed, Sedated, Euphoric

Flavor: Earthy, Fuel, Citrus

Usage: Relaxing, Self-care, Binge-watching