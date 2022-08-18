About this product
Created in collaboration with OG expert, Josh D, and our in-house cultivation team, we are thrilled to introduce this rare cultivar we’ve affectionately dubbed ORyan OG. Creamy, funky, and just a little citrusy, ORyan OG is a perfect specimen: Dense flowers are covered in thick, super sticky, greasy trichomes that produce diesel-like terpenes. Perfect for letting go of the stress of daily life, expect to uncover mild sedation that leaves you completely carefree.
Feelings: Relaxed, Sedated, Euphoric
Flavor: Earthy, Fuel, Citrus
Usage: Relaxing, Self-care, Binge-watching
About this brand
Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.
State License(s)
CCL18-0003034
CCL18-0000512