Sticky and sweet, Papaya Cake is a little different from its sleepy indica sisters. This lovely lady may have some sedative effects but it also enhances your mind-body connection, making it a favorite amongst yogis and deep thinkers. Its juicy flavor elevates your mood while its sour finish helps root your energy in the present moment.

---

Feelings: Anchored, Euphoric, Stress-free

Flavor: Overripe Fruit, Sour Lemon, Yeast

Usage: Nighttime Sesh, Deep Relaxation, Gentle Stretching