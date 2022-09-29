About this product
Sticky and sweet, Papaya Cake is a little different from its sleepy indica sisters. This lovely lady may have some sedative effects but it also enhances your mind-body connection, making it a favorite amongst yogis and deep thinkers. Its juicy flavor elevates your mood while its sour finish helps root your energy in the present moment.
Feelings: Anchored, Euphoric, Stress-free
Flavor: Overripe Fruit, Sour Lemon, Yeast
Usage: Nighttime Sesh, Deep Relaxation, Gentle Stretching
About this brand
Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.
State License(s)
CCL18-0003034
CCL18-0000512