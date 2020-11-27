About this product
Feelings: Anchored, Euphoric, Stress-free
Flavor: Overripe Fruit, Sour Lemon, Yeast
Usage: Nighttime Sesh, Deep Relaxation, Gentle Stretching
About this strain
Papaya Cake is a hybrid marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Papaya Cake. If you’ve smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Papaya Cake effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.