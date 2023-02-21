Like a shortbread cookie filled with jam, your sweet tooth has officially met its match. Starting with a wave of juicy fruit flavors, this sticky-icky strain mellows into notes of zesty lemon and finishes with a whisper of comforting clove. As the terpenes unfold over your palate, stress begins to melt from your shoulders and your mind will jump for joy. --- Blend: Papaya x Mac 1 Feelings: Heavy, Relaxed, Clear Headed Flavor:Tropical Fruit, Sour Citrus, Baking Spice Usage: Stress Relief, Creative Endeavors, Socializing
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.