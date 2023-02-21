Like a shortbread cookie filled with jam, your sweet tooth has officially met its match. Starting with a wave of juicy fruit flavors, this sticky-icky strain mellows into notes of zesty lemon and finishes with a whisper of comforting clove. As the terpenes unfold over your palate, stress begins to melt from your shoulders and your mind will jump for joy.

---

Blend: Papaya x Mac 1

Feelings: Heavy, Relaxed, Clear Headed

Flavor:Tropical Fruit, Sour Citrus, Baking Spice

Usage: Stress Relief, Creative Endeavors, Socializing

