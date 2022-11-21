About this product
This terpene-rich treat is a tropical delight for the nose, the palate, and the mind. A cross of two beloved, intensely-flavorful parents, Papaya and Purple Punch, it’s a case-in-point that some strains really do smell uniquely amazing. From the brief but energetic intro to the chill, satisfied finish, Papaya Punch showcases the broad potential of modern cannabis to please just about everyone.
---
Feelings: Social, tranquil, relaxed
Flavor: Mango, papaya, pineapple funk
Usage: Winding down, chilling out, letting go
Lineage: Papaya Punch x Purple Punch
---
About this brand
Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.
State License(s)
CCL18-0003034
CCL18-0000512